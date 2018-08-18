Kerala floods: Gulf countries come to the aid of flood-affected state

Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi donated Rs 4 crore to help Kerala on Saturday. UAE also promised significant help. Photo: AFP

In the hour of crisis, Gulf countries have united to help flood-hit Keralites. Kerala forms a major core of the labour force in West Asian countries, thanks to a more than 50-year-old migration history, one of the oldest and longest migration patterns in India.

Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi donated Rs 4 crore to help Kerala on Saturday. The United Arab Emirates have also promised significant help, according to a senior state government official, requesting anonymity. Hundreds of Malayalee associations in the Gulf countries, from church prayer groups to arts and cultural outfits, have also united to raise funds. Easily Rs 100 crore is expected, said the official.

“The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days,” UAE president H H Shiekh Muhammad said on Twitter Friday night.

The Newsminute reported that the President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the formation of an emergency committee, headed by Sheikh Mohammed, to look into providing relief assistance to people affected by floods in Kerala.

About 10% of Kerala’s population of over 30 million does not live in the state. Every third house in Kerala has a man working in the Gulf, which could mean Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman or Bahrain.

Every year, they send home more than Rs 1 trillion, according to data from banks in the state. Remittances form almost a third of Kerala’s net state domestic product of about Rs 3 trillion, according to the state’s latest economic review.