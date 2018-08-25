Donald Trump says US-Mexico trade deal could be imminent

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg

Washington: US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that the United States could reach a “big Trade Agreement” with Mexico imminently. “Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together,” Trump wrote. “A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!”

Earlier, Trump has threatened to dump the 24-year-old accord between the United States, Mexico and Canada if it is not reworked to the advantage of the United States. He hopes to reduce the US trade deficit with lower-cost Mexico and claw back jobs, particularly in the automotive industry.

On Friday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Mexico and the United States need to resolve complicated bilateral issues before modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) can move forward. Freeland had said the three countries had agreed Canada would rejoin the talks once Mexico and the United States resolve bilateral matters. Mexican and US representatives are meeting in Washington.