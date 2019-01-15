Trade deficit narrows to 10-month low of $13.08 billion in December

During the April-December period of the current fiscal year, exports grew by 10.18% to $245.44 billion. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s trade deficit narrowed to $13.08 billion in December, the lowest in 10 months, due to a fall in gold imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. In November, the trade deficit was $16.67 billion. In December, merchandise exports rose 0.34% from a year earlier to $27.93 billion, while imports fell 2.44% to $41.01 billion, data showed.

Gold imports declined by 24.33% to $2.56 billion in December last year against $3.39 billion a year ago. Oil imports rose by 3.16% to $10.67 billion during the month compared to the same period last year.

During the April-December period of the current fiscal year, exports grew by 10.18% to $245.44 billion. Imports rose by 12.61% to $386.65 billion.

