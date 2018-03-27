Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Hope ‘our 56 inch strongman’ has plan on Doklam
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the “56 inch strongman” has a plan to deal with the situation.
Gandhi’s comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have “learnt lessons” from the stand-off last year.
Recalling China’s statement, Gandhi said on Twitter, “Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63% felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue! “For India’s sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56 inch strongman has a plan.”
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.
Latest News »
- BJP’s Amit Malviya tweets Karnataka election dates before EC announcement
- NaMo app controversy: US-based analytics firm says it doesn’t ‘sell, rent’ data
- Venky’s, V-Mart among 14 stocks that are up 10-34% despite market correction since January
- Kamala Mills co-owner withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
- Vodafone-Idea merger in final stage of approval, says telecom secretary
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
US-China trade war: Which Asian countries’ exports are most vulnerable?
Amid trade war jitters, even as gold hits a five-week high, silver remains undervalued
Mudra scheme: Smoke and mirrors
Reliance Jio continues to get an outsized share of data traffic
Stake sale to aid Cox & Kings, but earnings quality still a concern