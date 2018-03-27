 Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Hope ‘our 56 inch strongman’ has plan on Doklam - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Hope ‘our 56 inch strongman’ has plan on Doklam

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have ‘learnt lessons’ from the standoff last year
Last Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 01 51 PM IST
PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the “56 inch strongman” has a plan to deal with the situation. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the “56 inch strongman” has a plan to deal with the situation. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the “56 inch strongman” has a plan to deal with the situation.

Gandhi’s comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have “learnt lessons” from the stand-off last year.

Recalling China’s statement, Gandhi said on Twitter, “Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63% felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue! “For India’s sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56 inch strongman has a plan.”

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 01 50 PM IST
Topics: Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Doklam India China relations India China conflict

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »