Pakistan must address India’s terror concerns: UAE official

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Pakistan should respond to New Delhi’s overtures of peace as well as questions raised by India and other countries on its record on tackling terrorism and radicalization, a senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official has said.

“I applaud Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for his efforts in reaching out to Pakistan,” said the UAE official, who did not wish to be named, referring to Modi’s visit to Pakistan in December 2015, as well as other efforts to start peace talks with Islamabad since the Indian Prime Minister took office in 2014.

“I would like to see better reaction from the Pakistani end, not only in respecting the overtures but also in addressing the issues coming from India and other countries around the world on them not doing enough when it comes to radicalization, when it comes to extremism, when it comes to terrorism,” the official said.

The UAE has been seen as one of the countries traditionally close to Pakistan. However, in the past few years, ties between India and the UAE have seen a remarkable turnaround, starting with the August 2015 visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I would say that I would like to see a better Pakistan addressing the issue of Afghanistan as well,” said the official, referring to accusations from Kabul that Pakistan backs the Taliban insurgent group which has made a remarkable comeback since their ouster from Kabul in 2001 by US-led international troops.

“It is very unfortunate that we are not seeing enough of that but we have all been encouraging Pakistan to do more. We hope we will see a better effort from Pakistan down the road. However, that is not going to happen unless we have a Pakistan, which feels that it is respected,” the UAE official added.

Describing both India and Pakistan as “close friends” of the UAE, the official said “we don’t deal with Pakistan or India through the prism of each other.”

“I believe there was a feeling on both ends that wasn’t the case. I think we managed today to overcome that in a very positive way,” the official said.