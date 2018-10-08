Bengaluru records 81 H1N1 cases since 1 September
Since beginning of the year, Karnataka has recorded 2,398 cases of dengue and 1,846 cases of chikungunya
Bengaluru: At least 81 cases of Influenza-A (H1N1), or swine flu, were recorded in Bengaluru since 1 September, while 251 cases were reported from across Karnataka.
Since the beginning of the year, the state has also recorded 2,398 cases of dengue and 1,846 cases of chikungunya. Health experts, however, said that much of the damage has been contained, compared to previous years.
“Compared to last year, the course of the illness is mild and the recovery is very fast,” said a senior health official of the state, requesting anonymity.
“The prevailing weather conditions allow the swine flu virus to survive for a longer time,” said Dr. Manoranjan Hegde, chief health officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city’s civic body.
Bengaluru has been struggling to cope with its limited waste management infrastructure, with overflowing garbage, open drains, and toxic and foam-spewing lakes, besides high air pollution, making it conducive to air borne diseases. However, officials say that this year the cases are far fewer compared to previous years. According to government data, 2009 was one of the worst years as H1N1 had affected 1,799 people and claimed 135 lives. In 2017, 3,260 cases were detected with 15 deaths. Since 2009, 12,987 cases were identified, while 481 lives were lost to H1N1.
The Gujarat government on Monday informed the High Court that 786 people had tested positive, while 30 had died due to the virus till 30 September, according to a PTI report on Monday. The report added that 1,652 cases and 1,167 cases had been reported from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, respectively.
