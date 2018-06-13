Significant improvement in Vajpayee’s health: AIIMS

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: Getty Images

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement and is responding to treatment, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Wednesday.

Vajpayee was admitted to the premiere medical institute following respiratory and kidney problems around 11.30am on 11 June. He was diagnosed with urinary tract infection and chest congestion.

“He had low urine output. He was evaluated by a team of doctors and started injectable antibiotics. Slow dialysis was also given to support his renal function. He has shown significant improvement with treatment,” AIIMS said in an official statement. “His kidney function has improved with good urine output. His blood pressure, heart rate and breathing are normal. We are hopeful that he should fully recover in the next few days.”

On Tuesday, AIIMS had said that the former prime minister was responding well to treatment and his vital parameters were stable.

“Because his urine output was low, a slow dialysis was done. He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. The infection is under control and the blood pressure, respiratory function and hearty rate are normal,” Dr Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS, had said.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda visited Vajpayee in the hospital over the last two days.

