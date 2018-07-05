Petrol, diesel price hiked for first time in over a month

The three state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL and HPCL had not revised petrol and diesel prices since 26 June. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today for the first time in more than a month on the back of rising international rates and weakening rupee. The increase of 16 paisa a litre in petrol and 12 paisa per litre in diesel comes after an 8-day self-imposed hiatus in rate revisions by state-oil firms in anticipation of softening international rates due to Opec decision to raise output by 1 million barrels per day. With the revision, petrol prices in Delhi climbed to Rs 75.71 per litre from Rs 75.55 and diesel prices to Rs 67.50 a litre from Rs 67.38, according to price notification of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC).

In Mumbai, petrol prices were Rs83.10, while diesel prices stood at Rs71.62. In Bengaluru, petrol will cost Rs76.94, while diesel prices were Rs68.47. Petrol prices in Chennai rose to Rs78.57, while diesel prices were Rs71.24.

The three state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had not revised petrol and diesel prices since 26 June.

“We had not changed prices for a few days in anticipation Opec decision to raise production leading to softening of international rates. But the 1 million barrels of additional production, which was to kick-in from July, has been overdone by the Iran issue,” IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh told PTI.

While the Opec last month decided to raise production, the US is piling pressure on India, China, and other buyers to end all imports of Iranian oil by a 4 November deadline in a bid to choke the Persian Gulf state’s economic lifeline with sanctions over its nuclear programme.

Singh said Iran produces around 2.3 to 2.5 million barrels per day and the world searching for alternates to replace those volumes has put pressure on the prices. The decision to hold on to rates was taken without any elections looming around, he said, adding international prices have risen post-Opec decision and oil companies have to “adjust retail rates accordingly”.

State-owned oil firms, who had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions, had last changed prices on 26 June when petrol price was cut by 14 paise and diesel by 10 paise. In the preceding month, or so rates had been cut in line with dropping international rates.

Prices had hit an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 per litre for diesel on 30 May. That peak had triggered demands for a reduction in excise duty but the government had ruled out any immediate cut. The Centre currently levies a total of Rs19.48 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs15.33 per litre on diesel.

On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT)on both the fuel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12% on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26% on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27% on petrol and 17.24% on diesel.

The central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs13.47 a litre in nine installments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre. This led to its excise collections from petro-goods more than doubling in last four years—from Rs 99,184 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,29,019 crore in 2017-18. States saw their VAT revenue from petro goods rise from Rs 1,37,157 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,091 crore in 2017-18.