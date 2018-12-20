Banksy’s new artwork in Wales: A comment on air pollution?

Photo: Instagram/banksy

London: Street artist and social commentator Banksy has apparently popped up in Wales, leaving a new artwork on a garage in Port Talbot that references the town’s air pollution.

A video posted to his official Instagram account on Wednesday had close-ups of the piece.

With the song “Little Snowflake” as a soundtrack, the video shows images painted on two garage walls that form a right angle. On one side, a child appears to be playing in falling snow. Yet the other side reveals the “snow” is actually falling ash and smoke from a fire in a dumpster. The video pans up to show the nearby steelworks, which loom over the town.

“They’ve not dropped a Banksy on us, have they?” a man asks on the video, which is captioned: “Season’s greetings.”