Ensure no child is denied admission for lack of Aadhaar, UIDAI tells schools

New Delhi:The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said that it is the responsibility of schools to provide Aadhaar enrolment and update facility to their students and ensure that no child is deprived of or denied admission and other facilities, including due benefits or rights, for want of Aadhaar.

In an official circular addressed to the Chief Secretaries of States, the UIDAI has said that it is aware of instances where some schools are refusing admission in the absence of Aadhaar.

The move comes after there have been several reports of students being denied admission due to lack of Aadhaar.

Warning that such denials are invalid and not permitted by law, the Aadhaar-issuing body has said that “no child should be denied admission and other facilities for lack of Aadhaar”.

According to UIDAI, it is the responsibility of the schools to organize special camps in their premises in coordination with local banks, post offices, state education department and district administration.

“Till the Aadhaar number is assigned or biometrics are updated for such students, all facilities should be extended through alternate means of identification and by following the exception management process,” said Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI in a statement.

Aadhaar numbers are being sought from school children for availing admissions, obtaining scholarships, attending various board and other examinations, and participating in various competitive examinations, the statement said.

Also, mandatory update of biometrics in Aadhaar is required for children on attaining the age of 5 and 15 years to ascertain validity of their Aadhaar number assigned earlier, it added.

There are more than 1.22 billion Aadhaar number holders in the country.