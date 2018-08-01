 Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in US Senate on 5 September - Livemint
Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in US Senate on 5 September

Facebook, Twitter and Google executives to testify to the US Senate regarding their plans to address the issue of foreign efforts to influence US elections through social media

Last Published: Wed, Aug 01 2018. 08 01 PM IST
Reuters
File photo: Reuters
File photo: Reuters

Washington: Senior executives of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will testify to the US Senate Intelligence Committee on 5 September, Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said on Wednesday.

“We will be hosting senior executives from Facebook, Twitter and, yes, Google at a hearing on Sept. 5. To hear the plans they have in place, to press them to do more, and to work together to address this challenge,” Warner said at a hearing looking into foreign efforts to influence US elections through the use of social media.

First Published: Wed, Aug 01 2018. 08 01 PM IST
