Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in US Senate on 5 September

Washington: Senior executives of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will testify to the US Senate Intelligence Committee on 5 September, Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said on Wednesday.

“We will be hosting senior executives from Facebook, Twitter and, yes, Google at a hearing on Sept. 5. To hear the plans they have in place, to press them to do more, and to work together to address this challenge,” Warner said at a hearing looking into foreign efforts to influence US elections through the use of social media.