Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in US Senate on 5 September
Facebook, Twitter and Google executives to testify to the US Senate regarding their plans to address the issue of foreign efforts to influence US elections through social media
Last Published: Wed, Aug 01 2018. 08 01 PM IST
Washington: Senior executives of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will testify to the US Senate Intelligence Committee on 5 September, Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said on Wednesday.
“We will be hosting senior executives from Facebook, Twitter and, yes, Google at a hearing on Sept. 5. To hear the plans they have in place, to press them to do more, and to work together to address this challenge,” Warner said at a hearing looking into foreign efforts to influence US elections through the use of social media.
First Published: Wed, Aug 01 2018. 08 01 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Pakistan: Imran Khan invites Kapil Dev, Gavaskar, Aamir Khan to his swearing-in
- UIDAI warns against revealing Aadhaar number on Facebook, Twitter
- Cabinet nod for new law for protection of Dalits and tribals against atrocities
- Monsoon seen missing forecast of normal rain this year
- Donald Trump says China may be ‘getting in our way’ on North Korea
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- HCL Technologies to hire 5,000 people in 2018 under ‘New Vistas’
- Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in US Senate on 5 September
- Hero MotoCorp sales up 9% at 6,79,862 units in July
- Pakistan: Imran Khan invites Kapil Dev, Gavaskar, Aamir Khan to his swearing-in
- Apple market cap near $1 trillion as shares hit record high
Mark to Market »
- For Airtel, Vodafone Idea, a deeper shade of red is a reality
- Q1 results: Tech Mahindra shares can only ride so far on hope
- Net FII inflows in July, but a reversal of trend is unlikely
- UPL Q1 results: Performance must continue to offset acquisition costs
- Dabur Q1 results may have set investor expectations high