Quota bill passed in Rajya Sabha, now awaits president’s nod

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill to grant 10% reservation for economically weaker sections of general category with the opposition being divided over its stance on the legislation. With Parliament’s assent, the crucial bill will now become a law as the President’s nod is expected soon.

In one of the swiftest movement, the legislation got approved by the union cabinet and passed by the Parliament in under 60 hours. The passage of the Bill and all the major opposition parties supporting it is crucial because it comes in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections being less than three months away. The immediate trigger for the bill is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing a backlash of the upper castes in the recently concluded assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The bill in the Upper House was passed by 165 votes, more than two-thirds majority of the House. Seven members voted against it.

While Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union minister of social justice and empowerment tabled the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and drew the support of the major Opposition parties, including the Congress Party, the Centre was accused of trying to hurry up the Bill in order to roll out the Bill ahead of the elections, without any scrutiny by the select committee.

“Today this House makes a historic decision. Lakhs of families that are close to the poverty line and are forced to live life that way will now get reservation in government jobs because of this amendment. PM Modi has introduced this bill with good intent so that people can reap the benefits of government programs. I thank the political parties for supporting this bill,” Gehlot said.

The Bill provides for 10% reservation to economically weaker sections in the general category, especially upper castes. “Weaker section beneficiaries” include people less than ₹8 lakh annually; own less than 5 hectares of agricultural land, residential property of less than 1,000 sq. feet and a residential plot that is less than 109 sq. yards in a notified municipality and 209 sq. yards in a non-notified municipality

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. Kanimozhi, while opposing the Bill said that the “Bill had been forced on both Houses without being sent to the standing committee or select committee.” At the same time, the Congress Party, while supporting the Bill questioned how the Centre had decided on Rs8 lakh as the limit, when people with incomes of Rs2.5 lakh and above paid income tax.

“We don’t know what the hurry is. They (BJP) had five years and they could have introduced it earlier and it would have been taken to the select committee and it would’ve been discussed and then passed. There are three hurdles this Bill will have to pass – complete non application of mind; second is the constitutionality of the bill and third is the implementation of the bill,” said senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

While Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Opposition parties, who were willing to lend support to the Bill, to do so without flogging the matter much, he also added that “several big announcements are in the pipeline.”

The Centre’s stand however, raised the Opposition eyebrows with the Congress Party accusing the Centre of ignoring the weaker sections for the most part of its five-year term.

“It took the government four years and seven months to come up with this. This was done because they got a jolt after the recent Assembly elections. Has there been any focus on job? 97000 jobs have been lost in the public sector undertakings. Why didn’t they bring in a women’s reservation bill? A debate could have happened on that,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma informed the House.

Countering this, Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ramvilas Paswan said, “We know jobs have come down and the private sector should have reservation too.”