Congress may have to back TMC nominee for RS deputy chairman’s post

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: After playing second fiddle to regional parties in state elections, the Congress party may now have to accommodate the demand of supporting a Trinamool Congress candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Congress, which held the post for over four decades, has been asked by regional leaders to make way for the Trinamool Congress candidate.

According to people aware of development, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress top boss Mamata Banerjee has reached out to parties down south including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), requesting them to support a Trinamool candidate for the post.

With the monsoon session a fortnight away, the first round of official consultations among opposition parties will begin later this week. Congress was expected to take the lead and discuss the possibilities. However, it may not be the case anymore.

“Trinamool Congress wants their candidate for the post and that is more or less clear now. A decision needs to be taken on what stand rest of the opposition parties, including us, take. Eventually for all opposition parties it will come down to whether we support a consensus candidate or split our numerical strength, which may end up benefitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” a senior Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.

Trinamool Congress leaders in Kolkata said a Congress candidate for the post ‘may not be acceptable to all opposition parties’. A senior TMC leader said that it has hence been proposed that one of its members be fielded for the prestigious post.

Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar from Kolkata contributed to this story.