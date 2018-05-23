Can anything stop foreign government favours to Donald Trump?
Washington: Critics fear foreign government favours to Trump businesses have become business as usual.
Such concerns have dogged US President Donald Trump since he took office. His Washington hotel, just steps from the White House, has become a magnet for foreign governments seeking to influence his administration.
There was the case of a Chinese government-owned company that signed on to help build an Indonesian project that will include a Trump-branded hotel and golf course. Days later, the president tweeted that his administration would ease up on sanctions against a Chinese smartphone maker accused of espionage.
Ethics watchdogs say such apparent quid pro quos could keep happening because they are not being stopped by a Republican-led Congress, court cases that could take years, and a public not broadly excited about the issue.
