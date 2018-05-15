BJP’s victory in Karnataka is unbelievable, says NCP
Mumbai:The NCP on Tuesday said the BJP’s victory in Karnataka was “unbelievable” as the results were not in sync with the situation on the ground.
The Sharad Pawar-led party, which had extended support to the Congress in the Karnataka polls and did not field its own candidates, also demanded that elections in future be held through ballot boxes.
Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said the Congress was well positioned in Karnataka and there was no anti-incumbency against the Siddaramaiah government. “In this context, the BJP’s victory is unbelievable.
There is a difference between what was in people’s mind and the situation that has emerged,” Patil told reporters here. He claimed that the image of the BJP and its chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa was “not good” because of the allegations of corruption.
“The BJP’s reach in Karnataka was limited. This result should be analysed properly,” he said. Wondering why the secular votes got divided, Patil said if the BJP got more votes where its strength was limited, then doubts over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were true.
“The Election Commission should conduct elections through ballot boxes to remove doubts. There will be a delay but doubts will be cleared.
The EC should think over this,” he said. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the need of the hour is to ensure the Congress takes along all like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in future.
