Keralite techies at home and abroad pitch in to help rescue efforts

Fisherman and rescue personnel evacuate people in Alappuzha district on Monday. Raj K. Raj/HT

Thiruvananthapuram/Bengaluru: Alexy Joseph in Colorado, US, says he had just got out of bed following a four-hour nap, after working voluntarily for about 20 hours to run the website ‘keralarescue.in’, when he was contacted by Mint over phone on Sunday 10.47pm IST.

He is one of the thousands of software engineers from Kerala who are working round the clock to mitigate what could be Kerala’s Katrina moment.

Kerala—one of India’s most literate, wealthy and at the same time a densely populated small state—is reeling under the century’s worst floods, after heavy rains pounded it for half a week. The torrential rain and the subsequent floods have resulted in the death of 370 people and displaced lakhs of others so far, making it Kerala’s biggest tragedy ever since it was formed in 1957.

At the peak of the crisis, the water levels at Pathanamthitta district went up to half the height of a coconut tree in some districts, according to local reports. Television reports showed that even two storey houses were submerged.

Kerala’s tech force was one of the first to respond.

Soon after the tragedy struck, volunteers from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Kerala’s IT cell came together on Slack, a communication platform, and built the entire tech node for keralarescue.in to relay online calls for help to people involved in rescue operations offline—all without any funding.

“I studied in Kerala. My parents and relatives are all in Kerala. So this is something very close to me,” says Joseph.

By the time Joseph joined on Thursday, there were already hundreds of volunteers improving the website.

“People were coding like crazy. My friends, most of whom had worked at the backend and frontend of websites, also joined. We saw a bunch of things that could be improved,” he said.

Many rescue operators were using the website as it was pushed by the government itself. The more people realised that the website was being used, the more the requests that came in, several of them from overseas Malayalees who are known for their propensity to travel and prosper.

The more popular it became, the more coders joined the effort, some of whom are employees of giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Uber, according to Joseph.

By Saturday, the website had grown so rapidly that they ran out of free quota in Slack, limiting their efforts unless not moved into an expensive paid plan.

One would get an NGO approval to operate for free in Slack, but that usually takes time, a precious resource given the water levels were rising by seconds.

So the coders joined hands and reached out to Slack chief executive officer Stewart Butterfield, who responded in a minute giving them a free upgrade, according to Joseph.

Now, according to Joseph, 1,585 coders are volunteering for the website, which received about 10 million requests, meaning that many people have used the website.

Kerala has been producing millions of engineers over the last three decades. Engineering, along with medicine, has been one of the most sought after higher education options in Kerala. Each year, about 54,000 aspirants enrol for engineering courses, where at least half of the students have to pay only a subsidised fees.

Some top Malayalee executives in global IT companies have also raised relief-aid for Kerala’s reconstruction, which, Mint reported on Sunday, is expected to cost the already cash-strapped Kerala at least ₹25,000.

One such is Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s chief information officer Anthony Thomas, known as Tony, who has been camping in Thiruvananthapuram for about a week now.

“A team of top IT officials from Kerala are flexing their high level contacts in global IT companies to raise private donations to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Disaster Relief Funds,” said Tony.

Also, the CMDRF website run by a public body, C-DIT, has been crashing several times. So top experts from IT majors who have their offices in Thiruvananthapuram—Nissan, UST Global, Oracle, among others and start-ups—are working closely with C-DIT to resolve performance issues of the website (www.donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in).

“For instance, on Sunday morning, we created a Whatsapp group (Relief Fund websites). By evening, we had created a mirror website for CMDRF, which can be used as back-up during crashes,” said Robin Alex Panicker, a software engineer based in a start-up co-working space called B-Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are looking to add several things—performance and reliability indicators attached to the collection, linking into e-commerce websites like Amazon, and resolve a lot of complications related to receive international contributions. There are institutional bottlenecks too, like companies can provide their CSR funds to only PM’s relief fund now,” said Tony.

“My engineering head used to be the head of Hotstar, and he comes from Apple. The volumes they are handling is unimaginable, we are looking to use that talent to improve the website,” he added.

On Sunday night, Tony is calling top executives at his previous employer Vodafone, to see if people can be traced in bulk by tracing their last available mobile tower location. “So if Navy gives them thousand numbers, within seconds they can do a scan and tell you, which was the last tower location of each person, increasing the chances of their tracing,” he says.

Panicker is still wrapping up his work, and has to head to the secretariat to show his work on the mirror site in the morning.

Joseph is in no mood to sleep because, “we are trying to get the migration done to the new hosting part, it’s like you have a running train and you change the wheels.”

“Malayalees cannot control a natural calamity. But they surely can control technology,” says Tony.