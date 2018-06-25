INX Media case: CBI moves SC against bail to Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the bail granted to Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram, by Delhi high court in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

CBI claims that it was “impermissible” for the high court to entertain Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea when an application seeking similar relief was pending before the trial court and that the high court had “erroneously” conducted a “detailed examination” of evidence on merits at the stage of bail which seriously prejudiced the case of CBI.

CBI further claims that the high court did not exercise its discretion to grant bail in a judicious manner by failing to ascertain the nature of accusation, the nature of supporting evidence and the reasonable apprehension of tampering with the evidence in the present case.

Delhi high court on 23 March had granted bail to Karti Chidambaram after he was arrested by CBI from the Chennai airport on 28 February in connection with the INX Media case. The court observed that relief should not be refused unless the crime was of the “highest magnitude” entailing “severe punishment”.

Karti is accused of having received ₹10 lakh in 2007 to help procure Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance for INX Media to receive ₹305 crore from overseas investors, at a time when his father was finance minister in the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

INX Media was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI after a confessional statement was given by Mukerjea before a magistrate. Mukherjea is currently lodged in a Mumbai prison in connection with the case of the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.