China says it initiates WTO dispute procedure against US 301 probe
China said it would impose new tariffs on 106 US products ranging from autos, soybean and whisky worth $50 billion of 2017 imports, countering a US announcement of tariffs
Last Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 04 50 PM IST
Beijing: China’s commerce ministry said it has initiated a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute procedure against the US 301 tariffs investigation on Wednesday, amid an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
China earlier on Wednesday said it would impose new tariffs on 106 US products ranging from autos, soybean and whisky worth $50 billion of 2017 imports, countering a US announcement of tariffs on an estimated $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 04 50 PM IST
Latest News »
- US-China trade war concerns pull Sensex, Nifty down over 1%
- Fire in Moscow shopping mall, 1 dead
- The Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are well placed to take on rivals
- RBI likely to keep repo rates on hold despite easing inflation: Reuters poll
- UN updates global terror list, has 139 Pakistan entries
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?
Insolvency may suspend many rights but not the minority’s right to disclosures
Defence PSUs: where big is not beautiful
Is Bajaj Auto losing the game in motorcycles on home turf?
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight