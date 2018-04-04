 China says it initiates WTO dispute procedure against US 301 probe - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

China says it initiates WTO dispute procedure against US 301 probe

China said it would impose new tariffs on 106 US products ranging from autos, soybean and whisky worth $50 billion of 2017 imports, countering a US announcement of tariffs
Last Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 04 50 PM IST
Reuters
The latest announcement of tariffs by China comes amid an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: Reuters
The latest announcement of tariffs by China comes amid an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China’s commerce ministry said it has initiated a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute procedure against the US 301 tariffs investigation on Wednesday, amid an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

China earlier on Wednesday said it would impose new tariffs on 106 US products ranging from autos, soybean and whisky worth $50 billion of 2017 imports, countering a US announcement of tariffs on an estimated $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 04 50 PM IST
Topics: China tariffs US tariffs WTO global trade wars Donald Trump

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »