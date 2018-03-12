Pakistan swears in new senators, including Hindu woman Krishna Kumari
Islamabad: Pakistan has sworn in the newly elected members of the Senate, including for the first time a woman from the marginalized Hindu minority.
Krishna Kumari who hails from the so-called untouchables—the lowest in the caste system still prevailing in Pakistan and India—defeated a Taliban-linked cleric in the race.
The 3 March vote by national and provincial assemblies chose half of the lawmakers in the 104-member upper house of parliament to six-year terms, replacing those who had completed their terms. The other 52 lawmakers were elected in 2015.
Members of the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, are elected by nationwide vote in Pakistan’s two-chamber system.
Later Monday, the Senate is to elect a chairman to replace outgoing Mian Raza Rabbani.
