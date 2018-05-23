All the promises made in the manifesto will be implemented. Safeguarding the interest of the farming community is our top priority: #Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/wq7lLmbwgD— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
Karnataka LIVE: Kumaraswamy swearing-in today, Congress, JDS invite opposition leaders
H.D. Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka today at 4.30pm in Bengaluru. Here are the latest updates and developments
Last Modified: Wed, May 23 2018. 11 32 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.24 am ISTAll promises made in manifesto will be implemented, says Kumaraswamy
- 11.18 am ISTMany opposition leaders expected to attend swearing-in ceremony
- 11.14 am ISTKarnataka deputy CM designate G Parameshwara reacts ahead of swearing in today
- 11.08 am ISTKumaraswamy swearing-in to turn into mega anti-BJP show
- 11.04 am ISTCongress leader G. Parameshwara to be sworn-in as deputy CM
- 11.01 am ISTHD Kumaraswamy to take oath as chief minister of Karnataka today
- New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka is all set to get its 24th chief minister in H.D. Kumaraswamy today after last week’s political developments that ensured the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) combine thwarted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempt to form the government in the crucial southern state. Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office to Kumaraswamy at 4.30pm in front of the Vidhana Soudha in a swearing-in ceremony that will be attended by a number of opposition leaders. The development in Karnataka could give shape to a broad-based anti-BJP, anti-Narendra Modi platform at the national level before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Here are the major developments and updates from Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru today:
- 11.24 am IST All promises made in manifesto will be implemented, says Kumaraswamy
- 11.18 am IST Many opposition leaders expected to attend swearing-in ceremonyCongress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan, her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala respectively, are among those likely to be present. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, one of the most vocal votaries of an anti-BJP alliance, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah are also expected. BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, would also attend the ceremony.
- 11.14 am IST Karnataka deputy CM designate G Parameshwara reacts ahead of swearing in today
It's the high command which decides all these, they chose me. I thank them immensely but the point is they're also eligible but they gave me this opportunity: G Parameshwara,Dy CM designate on being asked that Roshan Baig & DK Shivakumar were also in the race for Dy CM #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Rodkld3IfG— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
- 11.08 am IST Kumaraswamy swearing-in to turn into mega anti-BJP showKarnataka is likely to become the epicentre of opposition politics, with several stalwarts opposed to the ruling BJP expected to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate H. D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday. Read more
- 11.04 am IST Congress leader G. Parameshwara to be sworn-in as deputy CMKarnataka Congress president G. Parameshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state K. C. Venugopal said. Congress’s Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, will be the next Assembly speaker, while the deputy speaker’s post will go to the JD(S). The Congress would have 22 ministers and JD(S) 12, he said, adding that they would be sworn-in after the floor test slated for Friday. Read more
- 11.01 am IST HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as chief minister of Karnataka today
#HDKumaraswamy to take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka today. Visuals of celebrations from outside his residence in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/tz2rrenFEX— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 11 02 AM IST
