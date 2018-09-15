Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS

Earlier this year, Manohar Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment, is being examined by a team of doctors at the premier hospital, a source at AIIMS said.

“He is being examined by a team of doctors and will undergo a few tests,” the source said. Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health. He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa.

Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an alliance partner in the Manohar Parrikar-led government in Goa, Saturday said it was “high time” the chief minister handed over the charge to the seniormost minister during his absence in the state.

He had formed a Cabinet Advisory Committee to guide the state during his absence. MGP, with its three legislators, has given support to the BJP to form the government in the state along with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and other independent legislators.

Talking to reporters Saturday morning, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said, “It is high time Parrikar hands over the charge to the seniormost minister for smooth functioning of the government.” He said in the last eight months, the government has not been able to function smoothly. Dhavalikar said Parrikar can remain the chief minister and hand over the charge to someone else in his absence.

When asked whether he wanted his elder brother and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar to be given the charge, he said, “I don’t know...let them tell who is the seniormost. I am just saying that whoever is given charge should be the seniormost. Let them tell who is the seniormost.”

Sudin Dhavalikar, who is the the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, is the seniormost member in the Parrikar-led cabinet. The MGP chief also ruled out any possibility of the MGP’s merger with the BJP.