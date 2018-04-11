Live now
Mark Zuckerberg testimony LIVE: Facebook CEO says his own data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has returned to Capitol Hill for a second round of testimony in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Here are the latest updates and developments from Washington
Last Modified: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 08 54 PM IST
Highlights
- Facebook Inc. chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has returned to Capitol Hill for a second round of testimony in front of lawmakers who have a rare chance to air grievances about the company directly to the head of the world’s largest social media network.Facebook has been consumed by turmoil for nearly a month, since it came to light that millions of users’ personal information was wrongly harvested from the website by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted US President Donald Trump’s election campaign among its clients. The latest estimate of affected users is up to 87 million.Here are latest updates and developments from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before the US Congress:
- 08.30 pm IST Regulation of social media industry ‘inevitable’, says ZuckerbergFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he believes it is “inevitable” that there will be regulation of his industry.Lawmakers in both parties have floated possible regulation of Facebook and other social media companies amid privacy scandals and Russian intervention on the platform. It’s not clear what that regulation would look like.Zuckerberg said at a House hearing Wednesday that it is “inevitable that there will be some sort of regulation”, but he warned that lawmakers should be careful in what they propose. He noted that larger companies like Facebook have more resources to comply with regulations than small startups. AP
- 08.27 pm IST Mark Zuckerberg says his own data was included in Cambridge Analytica breachFacebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during his testimony on Wednesday, told lawmakers that his own personal data was included in that of 87 million or so Facebook users that was improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.But he pushed back on congress members’ suggestions that users do not have enough control of their data on Facebook in the wake of the data scandal at the world’s largest social media network.“Every time that someone chooses to share something on Facebook ... there is a control. Right there. Not buried in the settings somewhere but right there,” Zuckerberg told the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee. Reuters
- 07.52 pm IST Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony beginsA house hearing examining the company’s privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election has begun. Zuckerberg testified for around five hours in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.In that hearing, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures and disclosed that his company was “working with” special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He also said Facebook was working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users’ private data by a data-mining company affiliated with Donald Trump’s campaign.
First Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 08 20 PM IST
