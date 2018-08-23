From IT to pharma, brands rush to lend helping hand to Kerala flood victims

Google, Twitter and Facebook mobilized relief teams and helped locate missing people.

New Delhi: Brands in various categories, including technology, consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals, are pitching in to support the ongoing Kerala floods relief drive as the state strives to get back on its feet.

Technology firms sprang into action as soon as the news of floods broke, with Google, Twitter and Facebook disseminating information, mobilising relief teams and helping locate missing people. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart have tied up with non-government organisations (NGOs) to deliver essentials and relief kits in the flood-hit state.

Digital payment firm Paytm raised more than ₹35 crore from 1.2 million users after launching a donation drive on 15 August.

Meanwhile, restaurant discovery platform Zomato has partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to fund more than 200,000 meals so far. People can go online around the world to donate a meal for three, six or 10 people. “The Akshaya Patra teams are shipping prepared meals as well as raw supply to temporary kitchen via boats, delivery vans and aeroplanes,” said a company spokesperson.

Some airlines are running special and additional flights, while telecom brands are offering talk time credit, data and extending bill payment dates.

“Airtel extending the bill payment period for its Kerala subscribers is a small yet thoughtful step that brings immense value to the brand,” said social media expert Karthik Srinivasan.

Donation continues to be another area through which brands extended help with broadcast network Star India donating ₹5 crore towards flood relief efforts in Kerala.

Consumer packaged goods firm P&G India said it is donating health and hygiene products, including Vicks, Oral B, and detergents (Ariel and Tide), as well as sanitary pads (Whisper) and diapers (Pampers). “We are also implementing P&G Non-profit Children’s Safe Drinking Water Programme where we will distribute sachets of P&G’s Purifier of Water,” said a P&G spokesperson.

Hindustan Unilever said it is donating water purifiers (PureIt), soap and hand sanitiser (Lifebuoy), toothpaste (Close Up), washing powder (Surf Excel/Wheel/Rin), atta (Annapurna) and tea (Red Label) to the relief camps.

“As a company, we are contributing towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Many HUL employees across the country have also expressed their willingness to contribute to the cause and we are facilitating this,” said an HUL spokesperson.

Apart from partnering with Rotary Club and NGO Goonj, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group said that its Big Bazaar chain of stores in Kerala continue to remain open, providing essentials to customers as well as local NGOs to expedite relief work. All Big Bazaar stores across the country are also selling discounted relief kits ranging from ₹300 to ₹700, which customers can donate for flood victims.

“Our fashion arm (FBB) is arranging clothes at various distribution centers to be sent to Kerala. We will also launch a donation drive among our loyalty customers where we will match the amount they donate towards the Kerala floods relief drive,” said Venkateshwar Kumar, chief executive (south), Future Retail Limited.

Sun Pharma said it has partnered with the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association to supply medicines and healthcare services. The company will also set up mobile medical clinics at relief camps to speed up the rehabilitation work.