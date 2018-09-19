No communication from UAE about Christian Michel’s extradition: Officials

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Christian Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received ‎EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland as kickbacks.

New Delhi: A day after a Dubai court reportedly ordered the extradition of British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, senior central government officials stated that no official communication had been received yet by India.

At the same time, it was also asserted that there was no court order from Dubai.

A senior central government official said, “In August, a query was posed before the Dubai court asking if a foreign national could be extradited to India, to which the court had said it was possible. We have now asked our embassy in the United Arab Emirates to find out the facts about this.”

Officials in the ministry of external affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they had received no order or official communication pertaining to Michel.

“The CBI has not received any official communication on the matter or whether Michel is actually absconding,” said a person familiar with the developments, on reports of Michel going missing prior to his extradition.

A Dubai court pronounced the judgment late Tuesday after India had officially made the request to the Gulf nation some time ago, based on the criminal investigations conducted in this case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The full contents of the order against Michel are expected to be known soon as the legal pronouncement is in Arabic and is being translated into English at the behest of Indian authorities, officials in the central government said.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received ‎EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland as kickbacks.

Michel is one of the three main accused middlemen in the case, along with Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. All three are being probed by the CBI and ED. Michel was arrested in February 2017 by the UAE authorities after the CBI reportedly sent an extradition request.