Petrol, diesel prices drop again. Check today’s rates

Petrol price today in Delhi was at Rs 69.55 a litre and diesel Rs 63.62 a litre.

Oil marketing companies today slashed petrol and diesel prices amid a decline in global oil prices. Petrol prices today saw a cut of around 20 paise a litre in top cities while diesel prices witnessed a fall of around 15 paise. In Delhi, petrol today retailed at Rs 69.55 a litre, in Kolkata Rs 71.65, in Mumbai Rs 75.18, in Chennai Rs 72.16, in Bengaluru Rs 70.11 and Rs 69.6 in Noida. This is the lowest price of petrol in Delhi so far this year. Similarly, in Delhi, diesel today retailed at Rs 63.62 a litre, in Kolkata Rs 65.37, in Mumbai Rs 66.57, in Chennai Rs 67.16, in Bengaluru Rs 63.97 and Rs 63.09 in Noida.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices have been on a downtrend since hitting record highs in October. Petrol prices had hit a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4 when crude prices were hovering around $85 a barrel. Diesel had also peaked at an all-time high of Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai. Since then, global oil benchmark brent crude has slumped from over $85 a barrel to around $53 a barrel now on concerns over global growth and oversupply. Tracking a fall in global oil prices, domestic petrol prices are now down Rs 14 to Rs 16 a litre in top cities since October 4 highs. Similarly, diesel prices are down Rs 12 to Rs 13.5 a litre.

And so far this month, domestic petrol prices are off around Rs 3.5 a litre while diesel prices are down Rs 4 a litre. In India, the retail price of petrol and diesel depend on global crude oil price and rupee-dollar exchange rate as well as central and state level taxes.

For example, on 19 November 2018 retail price of petrol was Rs 76.52 a litre in New Delhi. It was based on brent price of $71.22 a barrel (cost & freight) and dollar-rupee exchange price of 72.58, according to Indian Oil website. The price charged to dealers was Rs 38.63 while excise duty was Rs 17.98, dealer commission Rs 3.64 and VAT at Rs 16.27.