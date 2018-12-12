SP, BSP to support Congress in MP; BJP says will not stake claim to form govt

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was Madhya Pradesh’s longest serving chief minister since 2005. Photo: HT

Bhopal: Three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday announced his resignation and said the BJP will not stake claim to form government in the state.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state by winning 114 seats, two short of a simple majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats.

However, it edged ahead of the Congress in the vote share by a slender margin, bagging 41% of the total votes polled, while the Congress got 40.9%.

“We have got more votes, but we will respect the mandate. We haven’t got the required seats to form the government. We will not stake claim to form the government and I am submitting my resignation soon to the governor,” Chouhan said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have announced their parties’ support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh. “The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

