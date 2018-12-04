Kalka-Shimla train to get see-through vistadome coach: See pics

A view of a coach of the railways which is scheduled to run glass-enclosed vistadome coach in Kalka-Shimla route in next 10 days, in Kalka. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Indian Railways will run a glass-enclosed vistadome coach on the Kalka-Shimla route in the next ten days. Tickets for this see-through coach — catering to mostly foreign tourists — are likely to cost more than Rs 500 per seat.

“This coach is an old second-class coach which has been refurbished. Seats have been upgraded and we have installed glass all around so that the tourists can sit in the train and enjoy the beauty of the area without even stepping out,” PTI quoted Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, DC Sharma as saying.

Press was informed by MoRC Shri Goyal that a new HOP ON-HOP OFF Service has been introduced in Kalka-Shimla Section & this is first of its kind over Indian Railways.



Media was also shown Vista Dome Coach which has been developed, in house, by Ambala Division within 100 days. pic.twitter.com/NPaFOtnoye — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) December 1, 2018

Five things to know about the vistadome coach:

1. For the first time, tourists in Shimla will be able to experience snow and rainfall in this glass-enclosed coach.

2. The only such coach in a narrow gauge network exists in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal briefing the media about the new hop-on hop-off (HOHO) service during the tourist season. Photo: @PiyushGoyal

3. The vistadome coach, which will run on the 95.5 km route, has been built locally in 100 days at a cost of around Rs 10 lakh.

4. The coach has a capacity of 36 seats with no toilets or catering for the time being.

5. Coaches with transparent roofs are run in broad gauge networks between Mumbai and Goa and between Visakhapatnam and Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

Tourists in Shimla will be able to experience snow and rainfall in this glass-enclosed coach. Photo: PTI

The Indian Railways’ research and development wing will begin efforts to increase the speed of trains on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge line from 25kmph to 35kmph. Also, in a first for the railways, the section will see a hop-on hop-off (HOHO) service during the tourist season. The HOHO service, which is common in Eurorail, allows tourists to travel without booking months in advance.

With inputs from PTI