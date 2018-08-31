GDP growth speeds up to 8.2% in Q1

In an update to its World Economic Outlook, IMF had trimmed India’s growth projection for 2018-19 by 10 basis points to 7.3%. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: India’s economy accelerated to 8.2% in the first (April-June) quarter of 2018-19 due to pick in manufacturing activity, helped by a lower base during the same period a year ago. Economic growth had dipped to 5.6% in the June 2017 quarter due to destocking by companies ahead of implementation of Goods and Services Tax from July that year.

The growth rate cemented India’s position as the fastest growing major economy, clocking a higher expansion rate than China’s 6.7% in the same quarter.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed manufacturing grew in double digits at 13.5% in the June quarter, from a contraction of 1.8% a year ago, while construction made a strong recovery to grow at 8.7%, against 1.8% in the same period last year. Agriculture also grew at a robust 5.3% dueing April-June, compared with 3% a year ago, while services sectors slowed down from the last year’s level.

Private consumption picked up to grow at 8.6% in the June quarter, but investment demand lost momentum, decelerating to a 10% growth during the same quarter.

The gross domestic product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in the first quarter of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 33.74 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.18 lakh crore in Q1 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 8.2 per cent. According to the statement, the quarterly GVA (Gross Value Added) at constant (2011-2012) prices for Q1 of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 31.63 lakh crore, as against Rs 29.29 lakh crore in Q1 of 2017-18, a growth rate of 8 per cent over the year-ago period.

The previous high quarterly GDP growth was recorded in July-September period in 2014-15 at 8.4%.

In an update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO), IMF trimmed India’s growth projection for 2018-19 by 10 basis points to 7.3%, citing negative effects of higher crude oil prices on domestic demand and faster-than-anticipated monetary policy tightening due to higher-than expected inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India in its annual report released on Wednesday said the acceleration of growth that commenced in the second half (October-March) of 2017-18 is expected to be consolidated and built up on in the current financial year. The RBI expects the economy to accelerate to 7.4% in FY19 from 6.7% a year ago.

(PTI contributed to this story)