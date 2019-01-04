Delhi govt imposes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by discoms
According to a notification issued by the power department, any strike by electricity employees and engineers has been prohibited for the next six months under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday imposed the ESMA in view of a proposed strike by employees of power discoms in the national capital.
The discom employees and engineers have planned to go on a one-day strike in support of their demands.
