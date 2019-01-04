 Delhi govt imposes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by discoms - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Delhi govt imposes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by discoms

According to a notification issued by the power department, any strike by electricity employees and engineers has been prohibited for the next six months under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Last Published: Fri, Jan 04 2019. 11 11 PM IST
PTI
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday imposed the ESMA in view of a proposed strike by employees of power discoms in the national capital.

According to a notification issued by the power department, any strike by electricity employees and engineers has been prohibited for the next six months under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

The discom employees and engineers have planned to go on a one-day strike in support of their demands.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Fri, Jan 04 2019. 11 11 PM IST
Topics: ESMA Delhi government power discoms Essential Services Maintenance Act electricity employees

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »