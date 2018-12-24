Rs 100 coin released in Vajpayee’s memory: This is how it looks
The new Rs 100 coin has a portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with his birth and death years inscribed on it
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Rs 100 coin in the memory of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Rs 100 coin was launched on the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 94th birth anniversary. The coin has a portrait of Vajpayee along with his birth and death years inscribed on it.
The front of the Rs 100 coin features the National Emblem of India along with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in Devanagari script inscribed below. The word Bharat in Devanagari and India in Roman script feature on the left and right of the coin.
The reverse side of the Rs 100 coin features a portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former PM’s name is written in both Hindi and English
The new Rs 100 coin is an alloy of silver, copper, nickel and zinc.
The coin has been launched a day before Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, which will also be celebrated as Good Governance Day.
Addressing the gathering, Modi said he would go to Vajpayee’s memorial on Tuesday to reiterate his commitment to the ideology and path shown by the statesman.
BJP veteran L. K. Advani, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah were also present at the event.
The former prime minister died at the AIIMS in the national capital in August at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.
