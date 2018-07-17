PNB, Central Bank, Corporation Bank to get Rs 10,000 crore from govt

The infusion will be part of the remaining Rs65,000 crore of the Rs 2.11 trillion capital infusion plan by the Centre over two financial years. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The finance ministry is likely to infuse about Rs10,000 crore within a few days in some state-owned banks including Punjab National Bank, Corporation Bank and Central Bank of India, to help them meet their regulatory capital requirements, people aware of the matter said.

The new round of infusion will be between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs10,000 crore, people familiar with the matter said.

Some of these banks have come under pressure because of interest payments to holders of Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and the ministry has decided to provide capital to four or five banks that are facing “acute shortage”, according to the person aware of the development.

Banks raise capital through AT-1 bonds, which are perpetual in nature and therefore provide higher interest rates to investors. Ballooning bad loans and widening losses have made it difficult for banks to service these bonds from their own earnings.

The person aware of the matter said the capital infusion may take place this week or by next week in some of banks like Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India and Corporation Bank.

The infusion will be part of the remaining Rs65,000 crore of the Rs 2.11 trillion capital infusion plan by the Centre over two financial years.

The government announced a plan to infuse Rs 2.11 trillion into state-owned banks last October. Public sector banks are to receive Rs 1.35 trillion through recapitalisation bonds, and the balance Rs 58,000 crore by raising of capital from the market.

Of the Rs 1.35 trillion, the government has already infused about Rs 71,000 crore through bonds and balance will come in during 2018-19. Besides, public sector banks are planning to tap the markets to raise more than Rs 50,000 crore in 2018-19 to shore up their capital base.

State-owned banks are saddled with non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of about Rs 10 lakh crore. Of the 21 public sector banks, 13 have taken approval form their boards or shareholders for raising capital through the equity market.

The combined value of the shares sales of these banks is upwards of Rs 50,000 crore. Leading the pack is the Central Bank of India, which has shareholder approval for raising Rs 8,000 crore equity through various means, including a follow-on public offer, rights issue or a qualified institutional placement.