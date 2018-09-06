Transgender community welcomes SC judgement on Section 377

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has struck down parts of Section 377 pertaining to consensual sex between gay adults. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Along with the members of the LGBTQ+ spectrum, the transgender community in India welcomed the landmark judgement by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and striking down parts of Section 377 pertaining to consensual sex between gay adults.

“What a landmark judgement the Honorable Supreme Court has passed today. I’m thrilled, I’ve got goosebumps all over my body. This is a judgement we’ve eagerly awaited for ages. Now that it’s actually happened, it’s a dream come true for us,” said Simran Shaikh, program officer, India HIV/AIDS Alliance, a non-profit organization working for the benefit of HIV-positive and at-risk people. Shaikh is a key member of the organization’s ‘Pehchaan’ programme, which has been running the ‘207 against 377’ campaign bringing together stakeholders advocating for the repeal of Section 377, ever since a 2013 Supreme Court judgement upheld the archaic section. It is a big win for her and for the community.

“The transgender community in India has never been segregated from the LGBTQ+ community. Transpeople were also under the scanner of Section 377 -- in fact, any individual who could not proclaim the procedure of sexual acts was under the scanner,” said Shaikh.

Nayana Udupi, a transwoman working as a marketing executive at Bengaluru-based ThoughtWorks, an IT services company, said the verdict is a huge step forward for the transgender community. “I can only hope that this leads to greater inclusion of trans and LGBTQ people in every sphere of life, including the corporate sector,” said Udupi, adding that it’s tough for transgender individuals to even rent homes because of social prejudice. “This is a huge step forward, but there’s a long battle ahead as we have to change social mindset against us. If society doesn’t give transgenders jobs and education, and stigmatizes them for begging and sex-work, how are they going to live? Who will support them?” asked Udupi.

Even though the 2014 Supreme Court judgement in the NALSA vs Union of India case upheld the right to one’s chosen gender identity, making it possible for Indians to self-identify as male, female or transgender, the continued presence of Section 377 was a huge obstacle for true equality, says Jayna Kothari, executive director, Centre for Law & Policy Research. “It was difficult to move past 377 despite the NALSA judgement because it seemed as if there were contradictory positions of law. You can’t go about erasing social stigma unless the criminalisation of your personhood stops,” says Kothari. “Members of the transgender community are some of the most marginalised, visible and underprivileged on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, and now they can move forward to claim better healthcare, jobs, education and social respect.”

