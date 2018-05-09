 India giving rice and wheat production vast support, US tells WTO - Livemint
India giving rice and wheat production vast support, US tells WTO

India’s apparent MPS for wheat appears to have been over 60% of the value of production in each of the last four years for which India has notified data, says US
Last Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 11 35 PM IST
Tom Miles, Reuters
US says its apparent MPS for rice appears to have been over 70%. Photo: AFP
US says its apparent MPS for rice appears to have been over 70%. Photo: AFP

Geneva: India is supporting its rice and wheat farmers with payments that are far higher than the amounts it has officially notified to the World Trade Organization, the United States said in a statement published by the WTO on Wednesday.

“It appears that India provides market price support (MPS) for wheat and rice vastly in excess of what it has reported to the WTO,” the US statement said.

“India’s apparent MPS for wheat appears to have been over 60% of the value of production in each of the last four years for which India has notified data. Its apparent MPS for rice appears to have been over 70%.”

First Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 11 35 PM IST
