India giving rice and wheat production vast support, US tells WTO
India’s apparent MPS for wheat appears to have been over 60% of the value of production in each of the last four years for which India has notified data, says US
Last Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 11 35 PM IST
Geneva: India is supporting its rice and wheat farmers with payments that are far higher than the amounts it has officially notified to the World Trade Organization, the United States said in a statement published by the WTO on Wednesday.
“It appears that India provides market price support (MPS) for wheat and rice vastly in excess of what it has reported to the WTO,” the US statement said.
“India’s apparent MPS for wheat appears to have been over 60% of the value of production in each of the last four years for which India has notified data. Its apparent MPS for rice appears to have been over 70%.”
First Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 11 35 PM IST
Topics: US India WTO India US grains trade rice production
More From Politics »
Latest News »
India to wait and watch as US exits Iran nuclear deal
Let BJP change the Constitution if they have the guts: Rahul Gandhi
Binani Cement lenders may not meet on Thursday to consider UltraTech’s revised bid
The implications of US’s exit from Iran nuclear deal
India giving rice and wheat production vast support, US tells WTO
Mark to Market »
Why is the Orient Cement stock on a slippery slope?
Capital expenditure rush by JSW Energy leaves analysts flummoxed
Inox Leisure narrows its valuation gap with PVR post Q4FY18 results
Godrej Consumer’s investors are lathering valuations with hope
Exide Industries recharges sales to stoke profit margins amid high lead prices