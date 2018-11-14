Karnataka proposes to build 125 ft statue of Mother Cauvery

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it proposed to construct a 125 feet structure of Mother Cauvery (river) that appears to be inspired by the recent trend of building statues as tributes, inspiration to future generations and in the garb of promoting tourism.

The latest such proposal by Karnataka, that will be built around the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district, about 90 kms from Bengaluru, will be dedicated to river Cauvery, the life line for at least three southern states, which is worshipped across several cultures.

The project, that will cover an area of around 400 acres and cost Rs 1200 crore, is likely to kick off within the next couple of months and completed within the next two years.

The proposal comes about a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Freedom fighters and former union Home Minister, Vallabhbhai Patel near Vadodra in Gujarat. Titled the ‘Statue of Unity’, the structure is 182 meters tall and cost around Rs 3000 crore.

The proposal in Karnataka comes at a time when activist groups have blamed the government of turning a blind eye on illegal sand mining around river Cauvery that is irreparably damaging the ecological balance.

The new lake and structures will be built on a small part of the existing garden, a person familiar with the developments said.

The entire project will include the statue, a museum complex, two glass houses measuring around 360 feet that will give a bird’s eye view of the reservoir, a band stand, indoor stadium and replicas of historical monuments that is aimed to boost tourism in the state.

D.K.Shivakumar, the state’s water resources minister and Sa Ra Mahesh, tourism minister held meeting with officials from both departments.

Shivakumar said that a new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which the new structures are proposed to be constructed.

He added that the state will be providing only the land and will rope in private investors to fund the project.