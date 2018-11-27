Pilgrims’ progress

Kartarpur Sahib is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

On Monday, India laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor. On Wednesday, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is expected to do the same, paving the way for the movement of Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Is this another attempt by India, which sought the opening of the corridor, to reopen the door for talks with Pakistan? If yes, it is a bold diplomatic move by PM Narendra Modi, especially as the groundbreaking happened on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and just months before general elections.

But will the move yield results? Past efforts by India to start on the road to peace with Pakistan have come to naught.

Indeed, if history is to be believed, this too may well be a wasted effort. The fact that New Delhi has a lame duck government only stacks the odds against any dramatic turnaround in relations. But, at the least, the road project could trigger a thaw in the relations between the two neighbours. Enough to restart the dialogue process.