Vladimir Putin holds phone call with Narendra Modi
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ‘a strategic partnership between Russia and India’
Last Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 10 21 PM IST
Moscow: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss “a strategic partnership between Russia and India”, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 10 21 PM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin phone call Russia India
