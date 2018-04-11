 Vladimir Putin holds phone call with Narendra Modi - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Vladimir Putin holds phone call with Narendra Modi

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ‘a strategic partnership between Russia and India’
Last Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 10 21 PM IST
Denis Pinchuk
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

Moscow: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss “a strategic partnership between Russia and India”, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 10 21 PM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin phone call Russia India

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »