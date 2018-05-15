Gender gap in Karnataka elections: Only 8% women candidates in poll fray

Voters queue to cast their ballots in the Karnataka legislative assembly elections at a polling station in Bangalore on 12 May, 2018. Photo: PTI

New Delhi:Like it happens in every election campaign, political parties in Karnataka too pitched women as being central to their approach to governance. Yet, female candidates in the state elections were barely over 8% of the contestants.

One of the slogans by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he started off his campaign for the state Assembly election was “Beta, Beti Ek Saman.” Despite this, BJP fielded six female candidates, which is not even 3% of the total candidates it has fielded. Congress has 15, and JDS four.

With three female representatives in the house currently, the state at the moment has one of the lowest women representation in Assemblies across the country. That is a less than 3% of the total strength.

In the 2013 elections, there were 175 female candidates out of the total 2,945 candidates. The Congress gave tickets to 8; the BJP had 7 contestants and JD(S) scored high among the parties with 12 candidates in the fray. Sixty seven of the women were independents.

While symbolic gestures like pink polling booths, and pro women empowerment talk is rife in the state, Karnataka has a long way to go before it attains gender equality in the political sphere, considering the state has never had a female chief minister ever before.