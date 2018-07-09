Mumbai rains: Schools closed, local trains delayed, traffic comes to a halt

Heavy rains has thrown life out of gear in Mumbai. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Torrential rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, resulting in waterlogged streets, delays in local train service and disrupted life in general in the city. The downpour—the highest of the season in a day—caused traffic jams as several roads were flooded. People could be seen wading in knee-deep waters even as cars crawled over potholes. Several schools declared a holiday and many office-goers decided to work from home.

Mumbai local trains were running late by 5-15 minutes due to waterlogging on rail tracks in some places. According to a Western Railway official, movement of trains on some tracks had to be stopped but services continued on other tracks with restricted speed. There was also heavy waterlogging in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), and Nala Sopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the Mumbai rains.

Central Railway trains too were moving slow, but no service was cancelled, an official said.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said.

The city’s neighbouring areas got even more rains, and roads were submerged there as well.

Visibility at the Mumbai airport was “not very good” but flights were operating as per schedule, an official with the India Meteorological Department said, adding that no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.

The IMD has forecast more heavy rains in Mumbai till Tuesday.

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30am Sunday). “It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours,” IMD Mumbai’s deputy director general K.S. Hosalikar said.

Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash the city of #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BvogT4vdQc — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mm rainfall during the same period, Hosalikar said, adding, “The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday. Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active.”

According to Hosalikar, the intensity of rains in Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more “vigorous” with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since yesterday.

The visibility today, will mostly be poor, please ride & drive with care #MumbaiRains #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/04J3VDjeRK — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 9, 2018

Several roads closed, traffic diverted

Due to flooding at King’s Circle Gandhi market, northbound roads from Maheshwari Udyan to Sion hospital has been closed. The traffic has been diverted through Bhaudaji Road and Southbound through the flyover. The Andheri subway is also shut due to waterlogging. Traffic here has been diverted through the SV Road.

Indian railways linemen inspect tracks as a suburban train goes past during rain in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

Ghatkopar bridge closed for traffic

According to Mumbai traffic police, a road overbridge in Ghatkopar area was closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure after a crack was spotted in one of its pillars. Since long-distance and local trains pass under the Ghatkopar bridge, the decision to close it was taken to avoid an incident like the bridge collapse in Andheri last week, an official of the Central Railway said.

Meahwhile, over 100 people who were stranded at a waterfall near Mumbai amid heavy rain on Sunday were rescued after a multi-agency operation that also saw the deployment of an air force chopper. About 120 people had gone for a picnic at the Chinchoti waterfall, located in the Tungareshwar hill range at Vasai in Palghar district, and got stranded following heavy downpour. The local police, fire brigade, disaster management cell and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel swung into action and rescued 97 people after they got information about picnickers being trapped at the tourist spot, a spokesperson of the Palghar police said on Monday.