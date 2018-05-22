8-month-old, woman killed in Pakistan firing in J&K

The Union home ministry also sent out a stern warning to Pakistan, claiming that India would pull out all stops if innocents and security forces were attacked during the month of Ramzan. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Saba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, killing an eight-month-old infant boy and a 70-year-old woman, senior security force officials confirmed.

The infant was killed while he was asleep late on Monday night on being hit by a bullet during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keri Battal area.

Pakistani Rangers shelled several places along the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Nearly 30 Border Security Force (BSF) outposts and more than 20 villages have been hit by the firing during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers,” said a security force official seeking anonymity. A BSF soldier was injured in the incident.

“This shelling is very unpredictable. Several villages have been evacuated already and people have been advised to remain indoors till the situation returns to normal,” a senior state police official added, requesting anonymity.

All schools close to IB have been closed.

The Union home ministry also sent out a stern warning to Pakistan, claiming that India would pull out all stops if innocents and security forces were attacked during the month of Ramzan.

“The home ministry has instructed to not engage in any operation while Ramzan is being observed. This does not mean our security forces will not react to any situation. They will act and react at the right moment,” minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju, said.

At the same time, the Union home ministry stated that “only five incidents of stone-pelting have been reported in Kashmir after the announcement of suspension of counter insurgency operations, Jammu and Kashmir police informs centre, with 1-5 April recording 92 stone-pelting incidents and 17 to 21 May recorded five stone-pelting incidents.”

“Pakistan targets villages in Kathua, Naushera and Poonch near the Jammu sector with a predominant Hindu population because they avoid targeting the Muslim population closer to the valley. By default or design these villages get targeted because of their proximity to the LoC,” said Lt. Gen. (retd) H.S. Panag, a defence expert.