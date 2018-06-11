PM Modi’s security to be tightened after reports of Maoist plot
The home minister directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the prime minister
New Delhi: The security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be strengthened in the wake of reports of an assassination plot against him by “Maoists”, the Union home ministry said on Monday.
Home minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting on Tuesday in which national security adviser Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and director, Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain were present to review the prime minister’s security in the wake of inputs about threat to the PM’s life.
The home ministry is in receipt of a report from Maharashtra Police regarding certain communications among individuals having links to Maoists organizations containing references to targeting the PM, it said. The purported letter allegedly mentioned of a plan to "assassinate" Modi in "another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident", the police had told the court.
