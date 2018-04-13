Govt launches e-FRRO scheme to provide hassle-free travel for foreigners

Home minister Rajnath Singh (centre) at the launch of e-FRRO application. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Friday flagged off the e-FRRO (e-Foreigners Regional Registration Office) scheme to expedite visa services for foreigners visiting India.

“The e-FRRO scheme is aimed at building a centralized, transparent online platform for foreigners to avail visa related services and to provide faceless, cashless and paperless services to the foreigners with a user-friendly experience,” Union home minister Rajnath Singh said.

The e-FRRO scheme is likely to be a quantum leap “in improving the ease of service delivery with respect to foreigners visiting and staying in India. In the new system, foreigners would be able to get as many as 27 visa and immigration related services in India from the comfort of their place of stay,” the ministry said in a statement.

Using the e-FRRO application, foreigners can apply online and obtain the services through email or post without appearing in person at the FRRO office.