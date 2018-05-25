CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension

Sushil Chandra, who has been holding the post since November 2016, was earlier given one-year extension in June last year. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra got one more year extension as the chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has communicated the decision of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet to extend Chandra’s tenure as chairman till 31 May 2019.

Chandra, who has been holding the post since November 2016, was earlier given one-year extension in June last year.

As chairman, Chandra has been leading the government’s efforts to unearth black money, plug loopholes in the law that were abused by tax evaders and fine tune personal income tax norms to give relief to individual tax payers.

Under Chandra, the Income Tax Department managed to make investigation into tax evasion non-intrusive by extensive use of technology and data mining.