CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension
Sushil Chandra’s tenure as CBDT chairman has been extend till 31 May 2019
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra got one more year extension as the chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
An official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has communicated the decision of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet to extend Chandra’s tenure as chairman till 31 May 2019.
Chandra, who has been holding the post since November 2016, was earlier given one-year extension in June last year.
As chairman, Chandra has been leading the government’s efforts to unearth black money, plug loopholes in the law that were abused by tax evaders and fine tune personal income tax norms to give relief to individual tax payers.
Under Chandra, the Income Tax Department managed to make investigation into tax evasion non-intrusive by extensive use of technology and data mining.
More From Politics »
- Sterlite protests: Thoothukudi limping back to normalcy but anguish, pain remain
- Last few years were golden chapter in India-Bangladesh ties: Narendra Modi
- Sterlite protests: Supreme Court for urgent listing of matter on 28 May
- H.D. Kumaraswamy wins Karnataka floor test after BJP walks out
- Revoking of US H-4 visa work permit in final stages: Trump administration
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Facebook is designing its own chips to help filter live videos
- Sterlite protests: Thoothukudi limping back to normalcy but anguish, pain remain
- CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension
- Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood producer, arrested on rape, sex abuse charges
- Bank of Baroda slumps to loss in Q4 on higher NPA provisioning
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars