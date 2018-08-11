Amit Shah pledges to take BJP’s fight in Bengal to every district

BJP President Amit Shah. Photo: Mint

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday said that he would take the fight against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to every district of West Bengal. Shah was addressing a rally in Kolkata, organised by the Bharaitya Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party. This is Shah’s second visit to the state in less than two months. He addressed a public rally in Purulia at the end of June.

Shah said he wanted his party to win at least 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state and he would be visit every district personally before the polls. “The BJP’s rule in 19 Indian states is pointless if we cannot win Bengal.”

Shah alleged that the Rs3.59 trillion provided to West Bengal by the Modi government was devoured by a cartel of construction material suppliers and “a certain nephew”.

He also took on Banerjee for her stand against the National Register of Citizens in Assam. “She was against illegal immigrants in 2005 and she had spoken against them in Parliament,” Shah said. Now, Banerjee was willing to compromise national security for electoral gains, he added.

“The Central government will bring a new bill to grant Indian citizenship to refugees and none of them will be asked to leave,” he said.

He also accused the TMC of running a corrupt government and being involved in a series of scams such as Saradha, Narada and the Rose Valley.

Shah urged the people of West Bengal to vote for Narendra Modi, so that the BJP could bring development in the state. “You voted for the Congress, the Left and the TMC; give us a chance and we will do what they could not,” he added.

The TMC said in a statement that the rally was “another flop show in Bengal” after which the party was looking for excuses. “Black outs and blackmailing” are things that the BJP does, according to the statement.