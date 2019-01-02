Delhi records third lowest average minimum temperature in last 50 years

Traffic chaos at Vijay Chowk on the first day of the New Year 2019. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

New Delhi: Delhi recorded an average minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius in December 2018, the third lowest in the last 50 years, the India Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the fog coverage data at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Palam showed it was the clearest month in the last 22 years in terms of visibility.

“During the month of December 2018, Delhi recorded the average minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, which was the third lowest during the last 50 years after 2005 and 1996, when the monthly minimum temperature was 6 degrees and 5.9 degrees respectively,” the IMD said.

The daily minimum temperature was below normal on 26 days. The monthly mean temperature was below normal by 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 2.6 degrees on December 29 which was the fourth lowest in the last 50 years after 2013, 1996 and 1973. The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Delhi is 0.0 degrees Celsius on December 27, 1930.

There were 14 nights with minimum temperature below 6 degrees and eight nights when the minimum temperature was less than or equal to 4 degrees, thus, meeting the threshold of cold wave and ground frost conditions, the IMD said. The average maximum temperature during December was 23 degrees which was normal for the month.

Fog hours (shallow to very dense) during the month were only 145 against normal of 300 hours. Dense fog conditions were also subdued with just two nights of 9 hours against normal of 9 nights and of 45 hours, the IMD said.

