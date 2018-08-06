News in numbers: Iris authentications by UIDAI in July rises to 15.7 million
In other news, 19,585 e-cigarettes imported by India in 2017-18, Justin Thomas’ world ranking up by one place
15.7 million
What is it? The number of iris authentications done by UIDAI in July 2018.
Why is it important? It’s up from 7.47 million in June 2018. While it’s still a fraction of the fingerprint authentications done in July 2018 (709.2 million), this method of biometric authentication is expected to grow on the back of higher accuracy and falling device prices.
Tell me more: The recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has replaced its fingerprint scanner (a common feature in many smartphones) with an iris scanner. Meanwhile, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it will start testing iris scans for its citizens and permanent residents at its borders.
19,585
What is it? The number of e-cigarettes imported by India in 2017-18, as per the ministry of commerce and industry.
Why is it important? It’s up from 9,761 sets in 2016-17, and underlines its growing popularity. Indians spent $36,970 in 2017-18 on imported e-cigarettes (electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and vapes). All were imported from China, except for 42 sets which came from the US.
Tell me more: The health impact of e-cigarettes is not known, even though it’s widely believed to be safer than the regular cigarettes. ITC, which has a 79% share of the Indian cigarette market, launched an e-cigarette brand called Eon in 2014.
Recently, Tamil Nadu considered a ban on vapes, and was met with protests.
2
What is it? The world ranking of Justin Thomas, after he won the World Golf Championship at Firestone over the weekend, a gain of one place.
Why is it important? Thomas has a chance to become the world’s top-ranked golfer at this week’s US PGA Championship, making his progress one of the storylines to watch.
Tell me more: Another storyline is Tiger Woods, playing this major for the first time since 2015, and drawn in a pairing that contains Thomas and Rory Mcllroy.
Data compiled by Howindialives
howindialives.com is a search engine for public data
More From Politics »
- Telangana launches ₹5 lakh life insurance scheme for farmers
- Amendment bill on OBC commission gets RS nod
- Police probing shelter for girls in UP over trafficking
- PNB fraud case: Govt working out modalities with Antigua for extradition of Mehul Choksi
- Bombay high court to hear plea on Maratha reservation on Tuesday
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- News in numbers: Iris authentications by UIDAI in July rises to 15.7 million
- Telangana launches ₹5 lakh life insurance scheme for farmers
- Amendment bill on OBC commission gets RS nod
- Budget-friendly homes in key locations see strong demand in January-June
- Helping India’s youngsters cross the credit chasm
Mark to Market »
- Telecom industry may no longer be the goose that lays the golden egg
- RBI industrial outlook survey no good news for manufacturing
- Pidilite sees GST-driven market share gains in Q1, but positives fully priced in
- Teamwork between NBFCs and banks a boon for small borrowers
- Apollo Tyres, Ceat, MRF betting big on rising local demand