News in numbers: Iris authentications by UIDAI in July rises to 15.7 million

7.47 million iris authentications were done by UIDAI in June 2018. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

15.7 million

What is it? The number of iris authentications done by UIDAI in July 2018.

Why is it important? It’s up from 7.47 million in June 2018. While it’s still a fraction of the fingerprint authentications done in July 2018 (709.2 million), this method of biometric authentication is expected to grow on the back of higher accuracy and falling device prices.

Tell me more: The recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has replaced its fingerprint scanner (a common feature in many smartphones) with an iris scanner. Meanwhile, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it will start testing iris scans for its citizens and permanent residents at its borders.

19,585

What is it? The number of e-cigarettes imported by India in 2017-18, as per the ministry of commerce and industry.

Why is it important? It’s up from 9,761 sets in 2016-17, and underlines its growing popularity. Indians spent $36,970 in 2017-18 on imported e-cigarettes (electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and vapes). All were imported from China, except for 42 sets which came from the US.

Tell me more: The health impact of e-cigarettes is not known, even though it’s widely believed to be safer than the regular cigarettes. ITC, which has a 79% share of the Indian cigarette market, launched an e-cigarette brand called Eon in 2014.

Recently, Tamil Nadu considered a ban on vapes, and was met with protests.

2

What is it? The world ranking of Justin Thomas, after he won the World Golf Championship at Firestone over the weekend, a gain of one place.

Why is it important? Thomas has a chance to become the world’s top-ranked golfer at this week’s US PGA Championship, making his progress one of the storylines to watch.

Tell me more: Another storyline is Tiger Woods, playing this major for the first time since 2015, and drawn in a pairing that contains Thomas and Rory Mcllroy.

Data compiled by Howindialives

