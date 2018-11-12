Chhattisgarh voting begins amid tight security in Naxal belt

Voting was flagged off at 7 am in the sensitive Naxal-hit areas of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal and Kondagaon, and will be wrapped up by 3 pm. Photo: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: The first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls began amid tight security today. On Monday, 18 seats across Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Jagdalpur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur went to polls, even as Naxals carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Dantewada’s Katekalyan region at 6:20 am, minutes before polling began.

Voting was flagged off at 7 am in the sensitive Naxal-hit areas of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal and Kondagaon, and will be wrapped up by 3 pm. Voting began at 8 am in Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon and Khujji constituencies in Rajnandgaon district and Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakoot in Bastar district.

With incumbent chief minister Raman Singh contesting in the first phase from Rajnandgaon, nine sitting Congress party members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) are also in the fray from Bastar.

According to state election commission data, in the first phase across the 18 seats, 190 candidates are in the running, with Bastar and Rajnandgaon regions having 31.8 lakh voters. Across 4,300 polling booths that have been set up for the first phase, the state has registered 16.2 lakh women and 15.5 lakh male voters.

Senior state police officials told Mint that not only had security been heightened across the state, but electoral officials were also being kept under a tight security blanket to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Drones have been deployed in several areas. We have deployed 650 companies of paramilitary personnel, electoral officials have been airlifted to very sensitive spots and all routes are being combed to check for any traps being laid by Maoists,” superintendent of police (Dantewada) Abhishek Pallav, told Mint.