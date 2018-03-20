Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Narendra Modi, BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah during the ‘Janashirvada Yatre’ at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting corruption, showing a lack of concern for farmers and youth, and favouring selected industrialists and fraudsters.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mangaluru, Gandhi said that the BJP had offered money to win recent assembly elections in the North-East and other states.

The BJP will “kill, burn and bribe” for power, he added.

Gandhi and senior Congress leaders are on a two-day tour of coastal and southern Karnataka as part of the party’s Janashirvada Yatre to campaign for assembly elections due later this year.

Gandhi’s visit comes when the BJP is campaigning heavily in the communally sensitive region to consolidate the Hindu vote. The BJP claims recent killings and attacks against Hindu right-wing organizations were communally motivated.

Gandhi said he had instructed Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal to distribute tickets only after consulting grass root party workers.

This is Gandhi’s third trip to poll-bound Karnataka since being elected president of the party. He is scheduled to visit southern Karnataka for two days starting Saturday (24 March)☺—thereby completing his four scheduled visits to all four divisions of Karnataka before the elections campaign kicks into gear.

Gandhi visited Mangaluru city and visited religious places like Gokarneshwara Temple, Rozario Church and Ullal Dargah apart from meeting party workers and addressing public meetings.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is leaving nothing to chance to halt the impressive run of the BJP in other state elections in recent times. The top leadership of the BJP, led by Modi and party president Amit Shah are also actively carrying out campaigns in Karnataka, one of the last big states still under Congress rule.

On Tuesday, the Congress unveiled its campaign—Namma Bengaluru Namma Hemme (Our Bengaluru, Our Pride)—to counter allegations by BJP including that the city had become unsafe for its residents, tarnishing the image of the city.