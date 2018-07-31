India welcomes US upgrade of trade status equal to NATO ally

US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross made the announcement of India as its NATO ally at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the announcement made by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross that elevates India to the status of a trading partner to equal that its trusted North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies aimed at speeding up the sale of high-tech defence and non-defence products otherwise subject to strict controls and licensing.

Ross made the announcement on Monday at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum weeks ahead of the inaugural India-US “2+2” dialogue that brings together Indian and US defence and foreign ministers. It comes almost two years after India was designated a Major Defence Partner of the US.

India is the only country in South Asia and a handful of countries in Asia to be moved into the Tier-1 of the Department of Commerce and it is also seen as a means to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

“We welcome the announcement made by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the Indo-Pacific Business Forum....to move India into Tier-1 of the Department of Commerce’s Strategic Trade Authorization license exception,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

“It is a logical culmination to India’s designation as a major defence partner of the US and reaffirmation of India’s impeccable record as a responsible member of the concerned multilateral export control regimes. This step will further facilitate India-US trade and technology collaboration in defence and high technology areas. We look forward to the US side operationalizing the decision at an early date,” Kumar said.

The US has granted STA-1 to only 36 countries, most of which are NATO or key non-NATO allies, and it expands the scope of exports subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) that can be made to India without individual licences. This regulatory change will enhance the bilateral defence trade relationship and result in a greater volume of US exports to India, according to the US Department of Commerce website.

STA-1 status will enable American companies to export more high-technology items under a streamlined license exception.

“This (designation) was something that was in the works,” said Arun Singh, former Indian ambassador to the US. “It follows from the US designating India as a major defence partner. This is will help India access sophisticated US technology”, including defence, Singh said.

“It shows that the push to accelerate strategic ties started in the Obama presidency is being carried forward by the Trump administration and in that there is continuity despite some issues on the economic side,” he said.

In his remarks on Monday, Ross said that India had been granted “Strategic Trade Authorization status STA-1” which is a “very important status under our export control regime and acknowledges US-India security and economic relationship.”

The move, which will reduce the number of licences needed for US exports to India, means India can get easy access to the latest defence technologies, according to the US department of commerce website.

Ross said the new status would provide India “greater supply chain efficiency, both for defence, and for other high-tech products,” the lack of which affected nearly $9.7 billion worth of goods India could have exported from the US over the last seven years.

In the past 15 years, the US has emerged as one of the major defence hardware suppliers to India with New Delhi buying almost $15 billion worth of armaments from the US.