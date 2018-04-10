 Modi to observe fast on 12 April protesting Parliament washout during Budget session - Livemint
Modi to observe fast on 12 April protesting Parliament washout during Budget session

Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on 12 April with BJP MPs to protest the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament, Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in Karnataka on the same day
PTI
Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on 12 April to protest the impasse in Parliament. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on 12 April to protest the impasse in Parliament. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on Thursday with BJP MPs to protest the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

While observing fast, Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said.

Addressing BJP MPs on Friday, Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on 12 April to protest the impasse in Parliament.

The Congress had tried to pre-empt the BJP event by announcing that the party members would observe a fast on 9 April to promote communal harmony in the country.

All BJP MPs will also observe fast on 12 April in their respective constituencies. Shah will hold a ‘dharna’ (sit-in) in poll-bound Karnataka’s Hubli.

First Published: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 06 23 PM IST
