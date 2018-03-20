SSC paper leak case: CBI begins preliminary probe, Centre tells SC

Job aspirants have been protesting since 27 February, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged SSC paper leak. The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.

A bench of justices R.K. Agrawal and A.M. Sapre took note of the Centre’s submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case. The top court on 12 March sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing the notice.

The petition, filed by advocate M.L. Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from 17 to 21 February.

Job aspirants have been protesting since 27 February, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak. The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.